David Archuleta recovering from vocal cord surgery

MURRAY, Utah — David Archuleta fans received some good news from his recent Instagram post, where he reported that his recent vocal cord surgery went well and is resting his voice as he recovers.

Murray native Archuleta finished second on the seventh season of American Idol, and was a fan favorite in the state.

READ: Two Davids do battle on American Idol finale

In his Instagram post he says, "I just finished a follow-up meeting with Dr. Nasseri who just performed a vocal surgery on me yesterday. Can’t remember the specific term of it but something with nodules and blood vessels on and in the cords . . . . Thanks everyone for your concerns and well wishes during this recovery time!

READ: David Archuleta's anguished journey: Be true to his faith or true to his feelings?

Archuleta also reported that he hasn't spoken since February 7 and will continue to rest his voice for several weeks.

He also relayed a "fun fact," that Dr. Nasseri saw him when he was a young teen and was the one who found out he has a vocal paralysis issue, as well as being the doctor on American Idol when he competed.