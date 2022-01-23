David Archuleta’s anguished journey: Be true to his faith or true to his feelings?

SALT LAKE CITY — David Archuleta is in agony but ready to live a more authentic life as a gay man.

Torn between his same-sex attractions and his faith’s teachings about them, one of Mormonism’s most celebrated pop musicians says if he doesn’t share his feelings, he will burst.

The 31-year-old Utahn needs to “let out some of the steam inside of me that’s building up,” Archuleta says in a recent raw and emotion-filled 51-minute stream of consciousness Instagram post, which has been viewed more than 300,000 times, with tens of thousands of “likes” and thousands of comments.

The “American Idol” runner-up and devout Latter-day Saint — who did not respond to requests for comment or an interview for this story — says he has had trouble preparing to go on tour this year, blocked by roiling inner battles.

It’s a long way from his celebrated Christmas stint as a guest soloist with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

“I can no longer…pretend like everything’s fine,” he says in the video.

READ THE ENTIRE STORY IN THE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.

