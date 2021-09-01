Davis and Weber County Canal Co. shuts off secondary water supply early due to unprecedented drought

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company is shutting off the secondary water supply today due to unprecedented drought conditions.

The company delivers water to Clinton, West Point, Layton, South Weber and parts of Kaysville.

This is the first time the company, which has managed the secondary water systems since the 90s, has had to shut off water this early in the year.

The company pointed to the depleted Weber River as the cause for the shutoff.

Russ Slade, FOX 13 News

Recent rainstorms have only slightly helped to improve Utah's drought situation.

The drought conditions have called for increased conservation efforts and some cities threatened to cut off water supplies as early as June.

Long-term climate forecasts project a warmer, drier winter that could make Utah's drought situation even worse.

"Right now it looks like it’s going to be on the drier side, and that’s not the news we’re hoping for," said Brian Steed, the executive director of Utah's Department of Natural Resources.

If the drought continues into next year, the state may be forced to make more difficult choices including severe water restrictions.