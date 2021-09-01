Watch
Davis and Weber County Canal Co. shuts off secondary water supply early due to unprecedented drought

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this July 15, 2014, file photo, sprinklers water a lawn in Sacramento, Calif. Most Californians have heard by now that they should stop watering their lawns to save water in the drought. But there are smaller steps to take, too, from taking shorter showers and doing less laundry to restaurants skipping water at tables. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 9:41 AM, Sep 01, 2021
KAYSVILLE, Utah — The Davis and Weber Counties Canal Company is shutting off the secondary water supply today due to unprecedented drought conditions.

The company delivers water to Clinton, West Point, Layton, South Weber and parts of Kaysville.

This is the first time the company, which has managed the secondary water systems since the 90s, has had to shut off water this early in the year.

The company pointed to the depleted Weber River as the cause for the shutoff.

Recent rainstorms have only slightly helped to improve Utah's drought situation.

The drought conditions have called for increased conservation efforts and some cities threatened to cut off water supplies as early as June.

Long-term climate forecasts project a warmer, drier winter that could make Utah's drought situation even worse.

"Right now it looks like it’s going to be on the drier side, and that’s not the news we’re hoping for," said Brian Steed, the executive director of Utah's Department of Natural Resources.

If the drought continues into next year, the state may be forced to make more difficult choices including severe water restrictions.

