Davis County clerk invites residents to look at election integrity

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Davis county clerk and auditor is inviting residents to take a look at election integrity in the county. Wednesday, residents were able to hear how ballots are verified and see the layers of protection used to ensure results are accurate.

“Citizens should have confidence,” said Davis county clerk and auditor Curtis Koch. “As election officials we want to be open.”

People in attendance were allowed to ask any question – nothing was off limits. Koch has heard all the questions over the past year and answers them all.

“Election security isn’t about one silver bullet. We have layer, upon layer of security to detect and prevent errors,” he said.

Residents were taken into the election center to get an up close look at the machines used to verify and count ballots.

“This is the public's business. This is as open a process as there is in government,” Koch said.

This comes after the Utah State Legislature ordered an “election integrity audit” in December.

Koch says he welcomes the audit to put to rest any questions people may have about the integrity of election results in Utah.

“We have a great process and can answer those hard questions,” he said. “Second, if we can improve, we are happy to improve. So, I welcome that legislative audit.”

Another public meeting to discuss election integrity in the county will be held Wednesday, January 26 at 6:00 PM at county headquarters at 61 S. Main Street in Farmington.

Anyone is invited to attend. No registration is needed.