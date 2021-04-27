Davis County groups team up to prevent underage drinking

Preventing underage drinking takes a village, so Communities That Care, Davis Behavioral Health, Bowman’s Market and Parents Empowered are teaming up to kickoff underage drinking prevention efforts on Saturday, May 1st.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Bowman's Market (326 North Main St. Kaysville), and will focus on family fun, with an effort to foster relationships between kids and their parents.

Activities will include free Bowman’s donuts, food trucks, prize giveaways, a photo booth, scavenger hunt, family resources and swag.

Shoppers will also find an educational campaign at eight participating grocery stores throughout Davis County, including Bowman’s.

Signage throughout the stores will encourage parents to 'Learn the Recipe for Kids’ Healthy Futures'—like enjoying family meals and spending time together having fun—to keep kids alcohol-free.

Studies show that children who eat meals with their family five to seven times a week are 33 percent less likely to drink underage.

For more information about how parents can help prevent underage drinking visit parentsempowered.org.