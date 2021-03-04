Davis County Jail becomes first in Utah to provide tablets to inmates

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Davis County Correctional Facilities said they will start to provide tablets to incarcerated individuals in hopes that the digital material will help keep inmates connected and informed.

In a press release, officials said the tablets will be preloaded with educational, entertainment, and communication features. Some of the available content includes; phone calls, digital messages and photos, employment listings, Law Library, current news, education, books, mental health and substance use disorder resources and religious materials will be available on the tablets.

The tablets also allow inmates to electronically sign and accept important documents and policies related to the jail.

“In addition to being an educational tool for inmates, they provide a positive outlet and will increase their communication opportunities with friends and family," said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks in the press release. "Now, more than ever, providing safe opportunities for human connection is critical for mental and behavioral health, as well as for personal growth. We want everyone who spends time in our facility to return to the community better than when they came to us, these tablets will help us accomplish this mission.”

Tablets will be given to individuals when they are booked into jail and officials say inmates will have the opportunity to pay a five dollar fee to have access to music, games, videos and podcasts.

The electronic devices all operate with a secure WiFi connection and app access is limited to approved content. Phone calls and video visits are subject to monitoring and recording, similar to current policy.

Subscription and purchase fees pay the entire cost of the program and no tax-payer funds have been or will be used to maintain the program.