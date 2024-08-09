Davis County mom makes patches for children's glucose monitors

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A mom from Davis County is making patches for children's glucose monitors to help make them feel a little less scary.

Pyper Fillingim, 4, was diagnosed with ketonic hypoglycemia and hyperinsulinemia a little over a year ago. She had to start wearing a continuous glucose monitoring device on her arm to monitor her blood sugar.

"She was sad and she was anxious and she didn’t want anyone to see it, she wanted to wear long sleeves,” said her mom, Ashlee Fillingim.

So, she decided to do something fun with it. They looked for patches online but weren't happy with what they found.

So they source designs from small business artists and make the patches called Pyper's Patches.

"We create designs that are geared towards kids, that are a little more modern. They stay on and are perfect for sensitive skin,” said Fillingim.

These patches help kids and adults dealing with diabetes too.

"We actually have been naming our packs after different Type 1 diabetics here in Utah," explained Ashlee.

According to Breakthrough T1D director Mike Somers, a Type 1 Diabetes awareness group, the patches help spark conversation and educate people about medical devices.

"That kind of gives you something unique, and then it helps break down the stigma, maybe makes it easier for you to wear it in a place on your arm or leg that people may ask questions, and then you can also help with that stigma and exactly what it is and what it’s doing for you,” said Somers.

They have expanded to making patches for more devices and feeding tubes too to sell online.

"My favorite thing ever is seeing people light up when they see a booth that is meant for them,” said Ashlee.

And people can pay it forward too – Ashlee is working with the University of Utah Health and Primary Children's Hospital to match special purchases from the site and donate patches to families. You can click the link here for more information.