Davis County non-profit collecting donations for homeless teens

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Homeless teens need support and resources now more ever because of the pandemic, and one Davis County non-profit is trying to make life easier for them.

Young Caring for Young has been helping teens in the Davis County area since 2007, and have launched a drive to collect hygiene supplies for homeless children.

"This pandemic has been rough on a lot of people, but even without the pandemic we are dealing with some significant issues,” said Young Caring for Our Young Foundation Director Tami Olsen. "It was so surprising to us to find out in an affluent community like ours there are so many children who are homeless."

Olsen says there are 1,200 children who are homeless in Davis County, and that number prompted the non-profit to find a way to make a difference.

They're seeking donations of travel size shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, and feminine hygiene products, but will also need laundrty detergent and towels, which can be donated at the teen drop-in center at Clearfield High School and community pantries at other Davis County high schools.

“Everybody always thinks about the "littles" because they can’t take care of themselves, (but) most of these kids are taking care of themselves and they just need what’s required to do it,” said Jeramie Pulsipher, Service Manager at Young Powersports, which is accepting donations at its Layton, Bountiful, and Centerville locations.

Donations will be collected through May 20 before care packages are put together to be distributed.

“We as a community, if we have enough, we have enough to share and we should make sure that everybody in our community has everything that they need because they deserve it,” added Pulsipher.

Young Powersports donation locations are at 60 Main Street in Layton, 601 West 900 South in Bountiful, and 461 S. Frontage Road in Centerville.

