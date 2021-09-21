Davis Co. School District bans LGTBQ, BLM flags as 'too political'

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Are LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter flags contentious, or do they promote inclusion?

School administrators with the Davis County School District believe these flags are too politically charged, and therefore will not allow them on school grounds.

They say that classrooms are politically neutral, and therefore only the United States flag is allowed to be flown.

But those opposed to this decision say it is already having a negative impact on LGBTQ students.

"When you’re told that you don’t belong or not included, it is so hard on these kids, and they’re telling me during support groups and during time with activities with them how hard it is to be in schools that don’t accept them," said Amanda Darrow, Director of Youth Family and Education for the Utah Pride Center.

Ultimately, Darrow wants to know who was behind this decision and why they decided to go this route.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Davis School District for comment and has not yet heard back; this story will updated as more information becomes available.