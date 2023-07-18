Davis County seniors play Bingo to build strength

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Fresh and fun fitness trends have taken hold of senior activity centers in Davis County and health experts are starting to see positive results among older adults in Utah.

FOX 13 News visited the Central Davis Senior Activity Center in Kaysville to learn about a newer physical activity that they began offering called "Bingocize," which combines the wildly popular game and exercise.

“People are talking. People are seeing the benefit of it,” explained Davis County Health Department Senior Services Division Deputy Director Debbie Draper.

"Enhance Fitness" is another popular class being offered. Draper said they added a third class recently and although they initially thought they’d only see, 10-20 people, classes typically exceed 30 participants.

The enthusiasm for these types of fitness programs among seniors is having positive impacts on hospitals throughout the county, according to Draper.

“We’re also seeing our hospital readmission rates decrease due to falls," she said. "People are not falling as much because they’re building that strength that they need.”

Karla Rives, 86, is one of the dedicated class-goers and shows up three times a week to work out.

“Everything I’ve read is that, as you get older, you need to stay exercising and it’ll help you stay healthy, so I hope it works,” Rives said with a smile on her face.

The physical aspect is what Valeen, 86, and her daughter Carol like about the classes, too. They’ve been coming to the class together since 2017. Valeen said her mobility has improved and Carol remarked it has been good for her back.

They also enjoy the ability to socialize with others.

Ultimately, everyone who participates praises the class for being adaptable to all fitness levels, and the ability for exercises to be performed in a chair.

Below are several links where you can learn about the Davis County senior centers that offer these group fitness classes, as well as activities that aren’t exercise-related:

