Beloved Centerville crossing guard retires after more than 30 years

CENTERVILLE, Utah — It was a bittersweet milestone Friday in Centerville, where a beloved, long-time crossing guard is finally retiring.

She’s been keeping kids safe, crossing the street near J.A. Taylor Elementary, for more than three decades.

But Vicky Veater is calling it a career.

Dressed as a Christmas elf and handing out treats, Veater received hugs and high-fives from students on their way home from school on Friday.

It’s been a good, long run. But Veater says all good things eventually end, and now is the right time to hang up her stop sign and crossing guard vest.

“And I finally decided, 'You know what? I've got to spend more time and maybe go traveling a little bit, not have to worry about getting a sub, so just while I’m healthy and able to do it," Veater said.

WATCH: Utah police departments looking to hire crossing guards

Utah police departments looking to hire crossing guards as school year approaches

But there are plenty of folks really sad to see her go — including her boss, Centerville Police Chief Allen Ackerson.

“It’s very bittersweet to see her go, right? You don’t want to lose a crossing guard who’s been so dedicated and always there regardless of the weather," Ackerson said.

Taylor Elementary School Principal Darryl Denhalter also stopped by to show his gratitude.

“I’m very touched by somebody who dedicates so much of their lives to caring and the safety of the children," Denhalter said.

They were joined by neighbors who have become lifelong friends, like Vanessa Love.

“What’s interesting is, the children, their parents, she crossed their parents because a lot of them have moved back into this area. So she not only knows the children; she knows the adults that go with them as well," Love said.

For Veater, this wasn’t just a job; it was her passion, something she’s definitely going to miss.

“And sometimes you get emotional about it, but they’re like my own kids. I love them and they’re sweet, and they seem to like me," she laughed.

Veater also wants to remind anyone and everyone out there that if you have the time, please look into possibly being a crossing guard where you live.