Davis School District announces plans to address racism

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Davis School District is moving forward with its initiative to tackle the issue of racism.

A recent investigation by the Department of Justice found serious and widespread racism in the district.

The district announced a partnership with several community leaders including First Lady Abby Cox, Davis County commissioner Bob Stevenson and Col. Jenise Carroll from Hill Air Force Base.

Together, they hope to take steps to promote inclusion and embrace diversity.

“It's going to take all of us,” said Dr. Jackie Thompson, assistant superintendent of the Davis School District. “If we want to go fast, go alone. If we want to go far, go together. We want to go together.”

“It’s not about whether or not this is a racist community,” added John Zurbuchen, assistant superintendent of the district. The question is, can we make this a healthier community? Can we make this a more inclusive and healthy community?”

READ: Davis School District names independent investigators looking into claims of bullying against Izzy Tichenor

The district plans on holding training sessions with educators and reaching out to other community groups in the coming days and weeks.

The goal of the partnership is to reach as many community groups and organizations as possible including members of church communities and city leaders.

During public comment, some parents downplayed the accusations in the DOJ report and shared how they feel the actions being taken are creating more division.

“I think parents have had enough of the woke-ism. It’s nauseating,” said one parent from Syracuse. “Whatever happened to just focusing on academics? All we ever talk about is race.”

But others in attendance applauded the district for taking action to solve what they see as a problem inside the classroom.

“I know skin color does matter and it's visible and we need to embrace it and love it,” said one parent. “That’s one of the reasons why I support the diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The district plans on releasing a video to its students Monday morning promoting unity.