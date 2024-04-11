Davis School District educator vying to become 'America's Favorite Teacher'

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Cole Wilkes is a third-grade teacher at Foxboro Elementary School in North Salt Lake.

As an elementary school teacher, he is responsible for teaching every subject.

"I don't have to teach P.E. unless the P.E. teacher is out, and that was this week," said Wilkes.

Wilkes says his favorite part of teaching is witnessing students discover a genuine passion for learning.

Now, the Davis School District teacher also has a chance to be known as America's Favorite Teacher.

Wilkes told FOX 13 News he isn't sure who submitted him, but his name was thrown in the hat for the competition through Reader's Digest.

"It's kind of like, wow, somebody in Utah can make a difference and can be noticed and recognized nationally," said Wilkes. "So, for me, it's been heartwarming to know that what I'm doing is making a difference in these kids' lives."

The grand prize for the winner includes an appearance in Reader's Digest, a trip to Hawaii and $25,000.

Wilkes says if he won the prize money, he would invest in expanding his YouTube learning videos by enhancing the content quality and reaching a wider audience.

Voting for the top 15 in the competition ends on April 11. To vote for Wilkes, you can click here.

The winner will be announced in June.