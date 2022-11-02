Davis school district faces lawsuit over girl's death by suicide

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Davis School District has been put on notice the family of 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor plans to file a lawsuit against them over her death.

A notice of claim was sent to the district on Wednesday. A copy of the notice was shared with FOX 13 News. It seeks more than $14 million in damages over her death by suicide last year.

The notice accuses the district of failing to take meaningful action on reports of bullying and racism targeting Tichenor, in violation of state constitutional rights guaranteeing children a right to an education. The notice of claim accuses the district of creating "an environment where her assailants are rewarded for 'unjustified intrusions on [her] personal security' while she continued to be isolated, frustrated by her disabilities and distinctions and most of all, alone in a school charged with protecting her and teaching her."

If the district does not settle, a lawsuit would be filed. The Tichenor family's attorney declined to comment to FOX 13 News on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the school district did not immediately have a comment on the notice of claim.

Sunday will mark one year since Tichenor's death.

