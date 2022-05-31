Day 1: New Black Rifle Coffee shop opens on Memorial Day

On a day when select businesses are closed, a new coffee shop decided to host their ‘grand opening’ for the community on Memorial day.

“Service members, they don’t get the day off, you know law enforcement is still out there and EMS is still out there, veterans are still fighting and we have people deployed overseas,” said Neal Currey, who co-owns the Black Rifle Coffee Company franchise location in Spanish Fork. “We just want to be able to serve everybody whether it’s on Memorial Day or a regular Tuesday.”

Currey served as an Army Ranger with five completed tours in the Middle East from 2004-2009. He and his wife Casey opened up Black Rifle for their first day of business on Memorial Day, a day with so much significance for Neal and his family.

“The ability for people to come in and sit down and have a cup of coffee and us to have a business to provide them that service was all made possible by the U.S. veteran,” said Currey, who wants veterans to know they have a safe space at the shop.

“We ask everyone if they have served and we’re always thanking them for their service that’s most important to us,” said Casey Currey, who mentioned that each customer is asked if they have a military, law enforcement or first responder background.