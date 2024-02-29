Daybreak concert series changes hit sour note with some fans

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Big changes are coming for a popular Salt Lake Valley concert series that attracts crowds who travel near and far for the formerly free event.

While residents are relieved to see a crowd control solution at the "Live Daybreak" summer concert series, others say it will affect the casual spontaneity of the neighborhood tradition.

Concerts are held every Friday and Saturday night during the summer. Those who live in the Daybreak community say the crowds get so big they stretch over to the other side of the street.

"There are times where we come out here to see the concerts and it was so packed that as a resident, we just turned around," said Kroger Menzer.

It used to be an event the neighborhood would try to get the word out about, but not anymore.

"Now it’s gotten big enough that people in Daybreak are saying, 'Let’s not advertise outside. Whoever comes, comes, but let’s not encourage people outside Daybreak from coming,'" said resident Sarah Kerley-Weeks.

The Live Daybreak Community Council announced this week that the series will now be a ticketed event. While residents won’t have to pay, visitors will, and dogs are no longer allowed.

Organizers say the move had to be done as guest feedback made them realize the old way were "unsustainable."

"They do have plans in the future to have much bigger areas for the concerts," said Menzer. "So right now, this is what they have and they’re doing the best that they can with it.

The concert series, which is not supported by the Daybreak HOA, is funded by the community enhancement fee collected at the time residents close on a property.