Deadly crash closes Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One driver is dead after a fatal crash with a truck on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City on Wednesday evening.

Investigators are on the scene at Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South and have closed all northbound lanes. They believe a box truck had stopped at the lighted intersection when a vehicle crashed into the truck from behind. The driver of that passenger vehicle was killed following the collision.

Mountain View Corridor will remain closed while the investigation continues, with an estimated reopening time at 7 p.m.