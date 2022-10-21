Deadly crash in Layton leaves 1 man dead, 1 woman injured

LAYTON, Utah — A road is partially closed in Layton following a car crash that killed one person and left another injured.

Police tell FOX 13 News two vehicles were involved in the initial crash that happened near Ft. Lane on Highway 193 in Layton on Thursday afternoon.

Driver Alert: EB Highway 193 is closed at Ft. Lane in Layton due to a crash. WB is reduced to one lane. Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays as first responders work to clear the scene. @UDOTRegionOne @UtahDOT @UtahTrucking — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 21, 2022

Witnesses told police the initial crash was a t-bone accident between a pickup truck and an SUV. The truck was exiting the mobile home park while the SUV was heading west on the highway.

Afterward, a third car struck the truck, sustaining minor damage.

Of the three drivers, the pickup truck driver, a 75-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The SUV driver, a 50-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries out of an abundance of caution. The third driver was not injured police said.

Both directions of Highway 89 have been reduced to one lane of travel while officials investigate. The Utah Department of Transportation has not provided an estimated clearance time for the crash as of this time.