SLCFD crews knock down debris fire at Central Valley Landfill in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Dept. knocked down a fire at the Central Valley Landfill Wednesday morning.

It's located at 7213 West and 1300 South in Magna and is primarily used for construction waste, including materials such as wood and carpet.

A single SLCFD company responded around 5:30 a.m. and had the fire 90% extinguished by 8 a.m.

The cause has not been determined but Capt. Anthony Burton said it could have been sparked by electronics, specifically batteries.

He said batteries get mixed in with trash and can ignite a fire when hit by heavy equipment that is processing the waste.

No flare-ups are expected and most of the smoke, which had been visible around the valley, had dissipated.

