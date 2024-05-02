Decades later, Spanish Fork still wants to bring missing daughter home

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Kiplyn Davis went missing from Spanish Fork on May 2, 1995. She went to Spanish Fork High School and never came home.

Even 29 years later, her family still wants to find Kiplyn.

“I’ve been living a nightmare for 29 years now, and I would give anything to find my sister,” said Karissa Davis Lords, Kiplyn’s younger sister.

"She was a person that's very sweet, very kind, kind to everyone. She’s like that social butterfly,” remembered Lords. "I kind of looked up to her that way. She’s a bright personality, like these flowers right here, that's Kiplyn."

She was nine years old when Kiplyn, who was fifteen, went missing.

Karissa described the flowers at Kiplyn's headstone at the Spanish Fork cemetery as a blank space to fill for the day they find closure.

"You live in a small community and thinking, nothing will happen like that to our community, until actually it did," she said.

Karissa explained the morning Kiplyn disappeared was chaotic as usual in their home. "The school called and said that she missed some classes. And that was kind of out of the norm.” From there, her family and community searched desperately for Kiplyn, but couldn’t find her.

Kiplyn's family believes her friends are responsible for her disappearance. Timmy Brent Olsen served time after he was convicted in 2003 for lying to a grand jury.

"We know what happened to her, but we just don’t know where exactly she’s at,” said Karissa.

Her parents keep the porch light on for Kiplyn, waiting for her to come back to them.

Karissa hopes to use Kiplyn's story to help other families looking for answers too.\

"That’s what Kiplyn is about – not just for, it’s for the families that lost children or loved ones,” said Karissa.

Police say this remains an active case and ask the public with any information to reach out to them for investigation.