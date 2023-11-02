Deer and elk killed and left to waste in Southern Utah, information wanted

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking information on two unrelated southern Utah cases where a deer and an elk were killed and left to waste.

It's illegal to allow protected wildlife and can result in a class B misdemeanor, officials explained.

A reward may be available for information that leads to the individuals responsible for the wasting of the two animals.

The first wasting case happened sometime in the beginning of September in Garfield County.

A landowner contacted authorities to report they found a 6x6 bull elk dead on the edge of their property. Officers discovered the elk had died of wounds caused by arrows.

When the elk was killed, a limited-entry archery hunt was happening, however, officials believe the animal was killed and left to waste.

The second incident happened in October in Kane County and was triggered when a hunter found a 3x4 trophy buck deer.

A DWR officer located the deer in Glendale and found it had been killed by a single gunshot wound and likely died within days of being discovered.

Officers believe the deer likely died close to where it was shot due to the location of the wound.

If you have information about either case, contact DWR Officer Wyatt Mecham at 801-386-1363.