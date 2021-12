A school bus driver got a surprise on Thursday when a furry friend tried to board the bus with her kids.

"I drive a school bus for the Jordan School District and yesterday morning when I was at my first stop for my elementary school, I had a cute extra trying to get on the bus," said Chari Warmoth. "Had to kick her off. Unfortunately she was not registered to my bus."

It's surely an experience she, and the kids, won't forget any time soon.