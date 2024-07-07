Watch Now
Deer Springs Fire sweeps over 500 acres south of Bryce Canyon

Posted at 5:22 PM, Jul 07, 2024

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Crews are responding to a brushfire that began south of Bryce Canyon in Kane County which is estimated to have already covered over 500 acres Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, no structures are considered to be threatened at this time.

