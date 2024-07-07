Deer Springs Fire sweeps over 500 acres south of Bryce Canyon

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Crews are responding to a brushfire that began south of Bryce Canyon in Kane County which is estimated to have already covered over 500 acres Sunday evening.

New 📷Start: #DeerSpringsFire is located in Kane Co., burning south of Bryce Canyon in Utah. The fire is estimated over 500 acres and is very active. Air and ground resources are responding. Jurisdiction is BLM. No threats. Cause is undetermined. Update to follow. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/0U5oVn4EeM — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 7, 2024

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, no structures are considered to be threatened at this time.