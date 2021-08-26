Deer Valley looking for employees to work on the mountain this winter

PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley is starting early in its search for employees to work on the mountain this winter.

Thursday they’re hosting the winter job fair.

Deer Valley wanted to get a head start this year on finding employees, especially with the current state of the job market.

The winter job fair is a drive through fair where people can drive up to the snow park, a recruiter will talk about all the job opportunities and then set up a zoom interview with candidates.

There are open positions in all areas at Deer Valley from housekeeping and lift operators to food and beverage workers.

“It’s that feeling that no matter what your position is within this company, you are recognized for what you’re bringing to the table, if we took out any one of those positions, whether it’s janitorial to ski patrol, they’re equally important,” said Lisa Angotti, recruiting manager at Deer Valley.

Pay for all non-tipped entry positions starts at $15 an hour but can go up depending on experience.

The resort says the biggest quality they look for is the enthusiasm to work on the mountain.

The job fair goes from 11am to 1 pm and 4pm to 6pm Thursday.

If you cant make this job fair, there will be two more on September 16th and 23rd.

