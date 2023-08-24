Deer Valley to nearly triple current size with acquisition

PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort will grow by 3,700 acres and be one of the largest ski resorts in North America as it acquires the Mayflower ski area.

The resort announced Thursday that once completed, the expansion will nearly triple the current size of Deer Valley as well as create a new village complete with luxury amenities and revitalize facilities that already exist.

A map provided shows how the current terrain and expanded terrain are conjoined together, with the expansion location East of Jordanelle Reservoir.

Deer Valley Resort

Negotiations for the deal started about five years ago in some form, FOX 13's content-sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune report.

With the expansion, Deer Valley will be the fourth-largest ski area in North America, with Park City Resort still holding onto the second-place title at 7,300 acres.

A hint of the expansion will open to the public during the 2025-2026 season and will include 135 ski runs, 16 chair lifts and more. Once completed, Deer Valley says they'll have 37 chair lifts and 238 ski runs.

Besides the added ski area, Deer Valley reports it will also be adding more luxury amenities and services to better serve guests.

A new village and portal at the base of the expansion will include a ski school, 800 hotel rooms, 1,700 residential units, shopping, and 1,200 new parking spaces for day-skier use.

“Deer Valley Resort is committed to building upon our legacy as one of the world’s most exceptional ski areas while staying true to our founding principles created over four decades ago,” said Todd Bennett, President & COO of Deer Valley Resort in a statement. “This expansion will facilitate even better access to the resort for our guests while offering a substantial increase in world-class amenities consistent with the resort’s original vision.”

The terms of the acquisition as well as a timeline for when the entire project would be completed were not made immediately available.