Kouri Richins in court following new claim of "no substantial evidence" in death of husband

PARK CITY, Utah — Kouri Richins, the Utah woman who is accused of killing her husband before authoring a book on grief,appeared in court Monday morning to determine whether she should remain detained or be granted bail ahead of her trial.

Richins appeared between her two attorneys Monday in front of a packed courthouse.

Prosecutors said they planned to call multiple witnesses forward in the hearing and detective Jeff O'Driscoll was the first to testify.

He recounted the investigation and revealed details about how fentanyl pills were allegedly obtained by Richins.

At one point during the hearing, Richins appeared to be crying and bowed her head when O'Driscoll testified on how the body of her husband was found "cold to the touch" at their home.

Ahead of the court appearance, Richins' attorneys argued there was "no substantial evidence to support the charges."

Richins faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in the 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins.

Documents released Friday report defense attorneys argue there "is no substantial evidence to support the charges" and ask that Richins be released she awaits trial in Park City.

At the same time, prosecutors describe internet search records on Richins' phone as "incriminating," with phrases such as “can cops force you to do a lie detector test?” “Luxury prisons for the rich in America,” “death certificate says pending, will life insurance still pay?” “If someone is poisoned what does it go down on the death certificate as,” and “How to permanently delete information from an iPhone remotely."

The Summit County mother of three had been married to her husband for nine years at the time of his death in March 2022.

Richins told police that she made her husband an alcoholic beverage and brought it to him in their bedroom before later finding him "cold to the touch."

Deputies found Eric dead at the foot of his bed and an autopsy later revealed he died from an overdose of fentanyl, with the medical examiner claiming he had about five times the lethal dosage in his system at the time of death.

During the subsequent investigation, an acquaintance of Kouri's reported that she asked for "some prescription pain medication for an investor who had a back injury," and later "some of the Michael Jackson stuff."

Days after she received fentanyl pills, documents report the Richins has dinner and home when Eric became "very ill" and told a friend he believed his wife was trying to poison him."

A search warrant obtained by FOX 13 News detailed that Eric thought his wife tried to poison him when they were in Greece a few years prior when his wife made him a drink and a sandwich, to which he had bad reactions.

Shortly before his death, Eric changed his will and life insurance police without telling his wife, documents report.

