Delta Air Lines adding more flight options at Salt Lake City airport for summer travelers

SALT LAKE CITY — Travelers at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) will soon have more flight options.

Delta Air Lines announced it is adding new destinations while increasing service to some existing routes in and out of the airport.

Destinations with added or increased service include Milwaukee, Austin, Nashville, Charlotte, Newark, Philadelphia and Calgary.

“We are looking towards summer,” said Adam Ryan, the managing director of airport operations for Delta at Salt Lake International.

“We are adding about 20 flights per day. We’ll be up to 230 peak day departures for our summer schedule, serving over 90 destinations across the globe.”

The added flights coincide with the opening of new gates at SLC which give the airline room to welcome 2,500 additional passengers a day.

The construction of additional gates is expected to be complete by fall 2023, giving the airline more room to grow at one of its west coast hubs.

“All those gates that accommodate aircraft from the CRJ-700 up to a 737-900 and then many more wide-body capable gates really diversify what we can do here,” Ryan explained.

Summer 2023 is expected to break records with the number of travelers choosing to get to their destinations by air.

Those making plans are urged to book reservations early.

On the day of travel, arriving at the airport two hours prior to departure is recommended to avoid missing a flight.