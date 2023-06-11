Watch Now
Delta Flight diverted to SLC, aircraft’s slide deployed by accident

Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate, July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jun 10, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Flight was diverted to Salt Lake City Saturday and while on the ground, the aircraft’s slide was deployed by accident, according to a Delta Spokesperson.

Delta flight 520, a B767-300, was on a flight from New York’s JFK airport to Los Angeles and was diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue.

After the slide deployed, one crew member was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but has since been discharged.

The 168 passengers were re-accommodated on a secondary aircraft and it landed at LAX earlier this evening.

No emergency landing was declared, and the plane did not divert due to the slide.

