SALT LAKE CITY — Joining others around the country, Delta Airlines pilots took to the picket lines outside Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday in hopes their company will come forward with a more favorable contract.

More than 100 off-duty pilots were on the Salt Lake City line, some holding signs threatening a strike, but mainly asking to have their voices heard.

First officer Reed Donoghue, a Delta who commonly flies the Airbus 220, hammered home the point of the picket that pilots want an industry leading contract. Donoghue said any new contract should focus on areas such as pay, retirement and work rules; something he says has been driven home by recent scheduling issues plaguing the airline industry.

"We have worked record amounts in the last year in order to keep the operation running and help Delta through recovery," Donoghue said. "It's time for Delta management to bring an industry leading contract to the pilots."

"We are on pace by September to do as many overtime hours as we did in 2019 and 2018 combined, so what we are saying today is it is time for Delta management to recognize that and come to the table with an industry leading contract that we have earned."

Even though both sides are at an impasse, regular negotiations between the pilots and the airline are ongoing.

Because the picketing pilots are off-duty, travel is not expected to be impacted directly by their protest; a concern heading into the busy holiday weekend.