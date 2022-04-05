Delta pilots set to picket outside Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Pilots with Delta Air Lines will be picketing outside Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, claiming they are being overworked due to the company's scheduling.

The pilots will gather in uniform at 10 a.m. outside the Terminal 1 departure area. Salt Lake City International Airport is one of Delta's major hubs in the U.S.

In a message titled "Delta Passengers and Pilots Deserve Better" on the union website, the pilots say the airline is operating more flights with few pilots, which leaves "no wiggle room for weather delays and operational strains." They are asking management to listen to their scheduling concerns that keep pilots away from home.

Earlier this month, hundreds of off-duty Delta pilots picketed outside Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, with many holding signs that read "If I look tired, it's because I am."

Pilots assure the public that the safety of passengers will never be compromised, and it's because of their openness to flying on days off that Delta can continue to maintain its operational performance.

The pilots have additional protests scheduled later this month in Detroit, Seattle and Minneapolis.