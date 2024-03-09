Demolition of iconic Ogden grain elevators begins

OGDEN, Utah — The Farmers Grain Co-Op grain elevators are coming down in Ogden, Creating space for new development in the growing city. The demolition began in mid-February.

City officials say that Utah Central Railways owns this land and are tearing the grain elevators down to build a commercial or industrial development project in its place. But the city has not received any formal plans yet.

People were driving by to catch a glimpse of this demolition – many of them calling it a landmark in the city. As the population grew, city officials looked to find a better use for the land.

Bonnie Brown's dad, Elwood Williams was the general manager of Farmers Grain who oversaw this construction that started in 1938. For Brown, its demolition was an emotional sight.

"It’s a landmark people will always remember. And it’s something I’ll never forget,” said Brown. "At first, it was sadness to see it go. But as I pondered it through the days and watching the demolition, I realized that times have changed, and we need to adjust to that change."

The grain elevator catered to a more agricultural Ogden in the past.

"All I knew as a young girl was livestock. That’s just a way of life for people, and I think my dad understood the things that needed to take place to allow farmers that ability to move ahead and have access to grain elevators and things that they needed,” said Brown.

Brown brought pictures and newspaper articles showing how the silos were built, hoping the elevators will never be forgotten.

"If they can just utilize this beautiful piece of property and do it for the benefit of the community,” said Brown.