DeSantis speaks to Utah Republican Party convention

OREM, Utah — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got cheers from Utah Republican Party delegates as he gave a fiery, red meat speech pushing back on "woke" ideology.

"We will fight the woke in the legislature. We will fight the woke in the schools. We will fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. We’ve made the state of Florida the place where woke goes to die," Gov. DeSantis said to cheers from the crowd of roughly 2,400 party delegates. "We have no choice because the left in this country is playing for keeps."

He declared himself a governor who does not follow polls and gets ahead of issues, even striking distinctions between himself and some Republicans who get into office and "act like potted plants." Throughout his remarks, Gov. DeSantis made many comparisons between Utah and his home state of Florida. He said that both states are where "freedom works."

"Let me just tell you that maybe it’s the little secret, but it might be that Florida is the Utah of the southeast. I'm just saying," he declared as the crowd cheered. "You should feel fortunate to live here, just as I'm fortunate to live and work in the state of Florida because throughout our country we’re engaged in a battle to preserve the cause of liberty."

Gov. DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president, did not give some at Saturday's convention what they had hoped for in an announcement. His speech walked right up to the line.

"We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in the state of Florida, but I can tell you this: I've only begun to fight," he said.

Karece Thompson, a Clearfield City Council member and GOP delegate, called the speech "presidential."

"I think he owes it to the state of Utah and the nation to declare. Other than that, his speech was great," Thompson told FOX 13 News afterward.

Congressman John Curtis said he liked the speech, but declined to declare himself a DeSantis supporter.

"While I like him? I want to see the full field," Rep. Curtis told FOX 13 News. "And I want to see the debates. I think one of the best things that can happen for the Republican Party is a very robust Republican primary."

Gov. DeSantis' speech drew protests outside Utah Valley University's arena, where roughly 100 people gathered. Some carried signs decrying "fascism" and references to Florida policies on books and waving transgender pride flags. Many speakers criticized DeSantis' positions on issues and Republican ideological views.

"We’re going to show up. We’re going to fight against it," one demonstrator told FOX 13 News.

There were some small moments of protest inside the Utah GOP convention. Governor Spencer Cox was booed by some party delegates as he took the stage, but earned applause as he spoke about his administration's successes on tax cuts and anti-abortion legislation.

Sen. Mike Lee got loud cheers from the delegates, while Sen. Mitt Romney didn't make an appearance. The Utah Republican Party delegates chose new leadership. Rob Axson was elected the new party chair by acclamation, while Jordan Hess will serve as party vice-chair. Stafford Palmieri was elected party secretary and McKay Newell was elected party treasurer.

Outgoing Utah Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen said it was "time for a new hat" as he stepped away from serving. He has been rumored to be seeking political office, but has so far declined to say what he'd be interested in running for.

In his speech to delegates, Axson urged them to help make red state Utah "redder." But speaking to reporters after his election, he acknowledged divisions even within the Utah GOP between more moderate Republicans and party hardliners.

"I think the divide you’re seeing in the party is indicative of the divide you see in a lot of other places in life," he said.

Axson said beyond the Utah GOP base, he was hoping to reach out to more voters in the middle.

"Here in Utah, I think the Republican Party can do a lot to add to the quality of people’s lives," he said.

Delegates on Saturday also carried out some robust debate and voted on a pair of nonbinding resolutions — one in support of the current state flag and another in support of candidates who go through the caucus/convention system instead of gathering signatures to get a spot on the ballot.

Desantis' full speech can be watched below: