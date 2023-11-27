Detailed plans show what's in store for first phase of The Point

DRAPER, Utah — The redevelopment of the area that was formally the site of the old Utah State Prison took a big step forward Monday with the signing of an agreement to bring a multi-billion dollar housing, office, shopping and entertainment venue to Draper.

On Monday, the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority signed the agreement with Innovation Point Partner, the private-sector partner that says it will invest over $2.3 billion of private money to construct the 600-acre site.

Point of the Mountain State Land Authority



The developers shared images and details of what will be included in the Phase I of The Point which will include:



3,300+ multi-family residential units

16 acres of parks

10 miles of sidewalks and trails

2,320,000 sq. ft. of office space

540 hotel rooms

60,000 square ft. events venue that seats 2,000 people

356,000 sq. ft. of shopping, restaurants and grocery stores

Of the residential housing units to be built, the developers, Innovation Point Partners, say 400 will be affordable housing units. In addition, they promise there will be 14,000 "high-quality" jobs created at the site.

Point of the Mountain State Land Authority

Phase I will be at the heart of the site, with central green areas and gathering places for residents and workers to enjoy. According to plans, every home at The Point will be within two blocks of a park or trail.

Point of the Mountain State Land Authority



“Our team of national and local experts are well respected for developing transformative, leading-edge projects centered around the culture and values of the areas we serve. We don’t just build projects; we build communities,” said Patrick Gilligan, a principal at Innovation Point Partners.

Point of the Mountain State Land Authority

