Details sparse as Unified Police activates officer-involved critical incident protocol

MILCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department said in an overnight update that officers responded to a situation that led to the activation of officer-involved critical incident protocol.

Information from the department states officers responded to a call in the area of 3500 South and 2300 East in Millcreek on Monday.

Officials did not expand on any details surrounding the incident, including what happened, if anyone was injured or killed, what weapons were used and how many officers were involved.

The only detail that was disclosed was that the OICI Protocol Team led by the West Valley City Police Department will investigate.

"No further information is available at this time, when further is, UPD will be the point of contact," a news release reads. "A press release will be sent out with additional details as they become available."

