'Devious Licks' TikTok challenge prompts Murray High to charge new football game fee

MURRAY, Utah — Another Utah school is dealing with its fair share of damage and theft after a few students took part in the viral TikTok trend called, “Devious Licks.”

Murray High School administrators recently sent out an email to parents that they will have to pay $5.00 if they want to attend their next football home game on Oct. 7.

Typically, the games are free of charge.

They attribute this fee to a few students who wreaked havoc on the campus in recent weeks.

“It’s sad that other kids have to ruin it for our kids,” said Stacey Garcia. Her daughter is in eleventh grade at Murray.

While Garcia says she understands their reason for the fee, she believes the school should first try to identify and hold the guilty students accountable before they penalize the entire student body.

“If you can identify them on camera, I would hope they would go that route if they can versus continuing to charge everyone,” Garcia explained.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Murray City School District for an interview on this matter, it reads:

As with other schools across the country, Murray High School has experienced our share of vandalism and theft due to the viral TikTok challenges being promoted. These devious actions have continued to escalate and are costing untold sums in material and time-expensed repairs.



As stewards of tax-payer funding, and at a time when resources are limited and academic needs great, it is our duty to be responsive to this senseless waste of money. Further, it’s important that we communicate tandem messages of zero tolerance for criminal behavior and respect for property and each other.



We plead with our valued partners in the media to help spread this message to parents and students that vandalism, theft, and other mischief in public schools is unacceptable conduct that must be addressed.

Furthermore, administrators warned that they will continue to charge this five-dollar fee at home football games if this behavior continues.

They will also consider canceling other upcoming activities including dances and assemblies.