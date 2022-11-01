Día de Los Muertos honored at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Día de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead will be celebrated around the world over the next two days and Utahns are taking part in the festivities by honoring those who have passed.

A colorful memorial is on display inside the Utah State Capitol for all to see on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event is hosted by the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs and in part, recognizes the more than 4,500 Utahns who died from COVID-19.

Nubia Pena, the director of multicultural affairs, said the emotional weight of COVID-19 has impacted her personally.

Over the last year, she has lost an uncle and a beloved coworker to the virus.

"I felt peace that people were loved today," Pena explained. "I felt peace that memories were held tight, and I also felt peace that together as a community, regardless of race and background, we could share in this moment together.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Utahns are invited to bring photos of their deceased loved ones to the capitol and add it to the display.

Día de Los Muertos is a holiday that originated in Mexico and is meant to connect family and traditions while remembering loved ones who have died.