Did you feel it? Magnitude 3.2 earthquake shakes Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Some people may have been awakened in the early morning hours Thursday due to a magnitude 3.2 earthquake that was recorded in Box Elder County.

The quake happened at 2:07 a.m. and its epicenter was located about four miles southwest of Corinne, officials with the United States Geological Survey and the University of Utah Seismograph Station report.

Tremors were felt as far as Brigham City.

So far, 31 people have reported that they felt the earthquake, but responses indicate it was very light shaking.

The University of Utah Seismograph Station reports a handful of other, smaller earthquakes have shaken the area during the month of February.

About a dozen earthquakes with a magnitude of less than 1.0 have occurred within the last two weeks in the same vicinity.