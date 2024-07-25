Dikker Hill brushfire grows to 200 acres, threatens infrastructure in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Multiple air and ground crews are fighting a fire in Summit County that is threatening structures, underground gas lines and powerlines Wednesday evening.

The #DikkerHillFire is estimated at 200 acres & poses a threat to structures, underground gas lines, & powerlines. Multiple air & ground resources have been ordered, & the Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered. #ffslkmg pic.twitter.com/35CJqQnxuY — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 25, 2024

At 8:00 p.m. the fire has grown to 200 acres, the Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team has also been ordered to respond.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

