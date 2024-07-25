Watch Now
Dikker Hill brushfire grows to 200 acres, threatens infrastructure in Summit County

FOX 13 News
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jul 24, 2024

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Multiple air and ground crews are fighting a fire in Summit County that is threatening structures, underground gas lines and powerlines Wednesday evening.

At 8:00 p.m. the fire has grown to 200 acres, the Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team has also been ordered to respond.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

