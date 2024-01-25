Dinofest, STEM Expo, circus and MORE events happening this weekend across Utah

Another weekend of fun has arrived with a full calendar of events for everyone! It's already the last weekend of January, the weeks fly by!

Here's what's happening across the state:

EMERY COUNTY

Beat the winter blues festival - With local entertainment, booths, food, a corn hole tournament, bingo, wagon rides, a raffle and more at the Castle Dale Recreation Center on Friday and Saturday, this event is a sure way to beat the winter blues. FREE for everyone!

GRAND COUNTY

Winterlude, Moab music festival - Join in for workshops on instrumentalists, vocalists and general music enthusiasts starting this weekend an extending through February 2. This weekend, there will be a musical story hour at 10:30 a.m. and a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Check out the full schedule for specifics on times and places.

RICH COUNTY

Bear Lake Monster Winterfest - Bear Lake's biggest winter event is kicking off this weekend! Try out winter sports including fat-tire bikes, snowshoes, snowmobiles and more. Do a monster plunge in the icy lake and cardboard boat regatta, participate in a fishing tournament, chili cook-off, raffles, races and MORE! The whole town is coming together for the fun!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Dinofest - Dino lovers - this one's for you! At the Natural History Museum of Utah this weekend, DinoFest is taking over! Attendees will learn all about dinosaur defense mechanisms and see different fossils inside the museum of real-life dinosaurs. Keynote speakers are scheduled through the weekend and educational fun will keep even the youngest dino lovers entertained. Grab a taco at Jurassic Street Tacos food truck outside after the fun! Museum admission is required.

Utah STEM Expo - The Mountain America Expo Center will be packed full of fun for kids to learn about STEM! This FREE event is put on to show off student demonstrations of aspects of science, technology, engineering and math. Local sponsors also help exhibit at the show and provide lots of hands-on fun for attendees. Don't miss out on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party - Swifties can dance away to their favorite superstar at The Depot in Salt Lake City on Saturday! The event isn't an OFFICIAL Taylor Swift event, meaning it's not endorsed by the star, but nonetheless, Utahns 18+ can shake it off to their favorite tunes. Tickets required.

Murray Concert Band performance - FREE for everyone, the Murray Concert Band has its winter concert this weekend this Saturday at Hillcrest Jr. High at 7 p.m. The band will be playing tunes from around the world during its one-hour performance. It's been more than three decades since the band was formed, making it a community favorite. Donations appreciated, but not required.

Utah Travel Expo - If you are trying to travel more in 2024, check out the travel expo this weekend at the Mountain America Expo Center. More than 100 travel vendors will be in attendance at the event with exclusive deals for attendees. Free travel seminars and even consultants to help you book your next vacation will also be on hand. Happening Friday and Saturday - admission required!

UTAH COUNTY

Fire and Ice - The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo are gearing up for their annual Fire and Ice extravaganza! There will be live entertainment, photo opportunities, ice sculptures, firepits, giveaways and an amazing fireworks show. The fun is happening from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday!

Frigid 5k and Penguin Plunge - Break a sweat at the Provo boat harbor on Saturday with a 5k run and then plunge into the icy waters to cool down! Runners will collect plenty of swag and have the opportunity for a photo along the race path before enjoying a celebration area at the end with hot chocolate, water and powerade. Organizers say they'll cut a square of ice off the top of Utah lake and insert a safety cage to ensure everyone stays safe. Happening at 9 a.m.!

Sip-and-paint with Kent Christensen - Artist Kent Christensen has an exhibit on display at Utah Valley University and is hosting a special demonstration for art enthusiasts to learn about his painting. Attendees will go home with a one-of-a-kind art piece and tickets include refreshments. Happening Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

WASATCH COUNTY

Bigfoot Snowshoe Festival - Grab your pair of snowshoes and head to Wasatch Mountain State Park for an annual race with the community! Though a bigfoot sighting is not guaranteed, you'll get plenty of exercise when participating in a variety of race lengths around the park. Races begin at either 8 or 9 a.m. so bundle up and head out for a winter adventure!

WEBER COUNTY

Jordan World Circus - The circus is coming to Ogden! At the Golden Spike Events Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, witness a two-hour show with elephants, camels, bison, dogs, a high wire, clowns, juggling, and MORE! Tickets required.

Family Owl Prowl - Learn about owls and check some out at the Ogden Nature Center on Saturday! Happening from noon to one, educators will teach attendees about the best places to hear and see owls. Tickets required!