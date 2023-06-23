Discounted e-bike incentive available to Salt Lake County residents

The Utah Clean Air Partnership and Magnum Bikes are partnering up to provide an e-bike incentive program for Salt Lake County residents.

The program will offer between $600 to $1,400 off the purchase of select Magnum bikes, depending on the bike type and the buyer's income. Magnum's e-bike prices start at $1,599, according to the company's website.

Salt Lake County residents must submit an application online HERE to receive a voucher code.

The vouchers are made available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 1,000 eligible applicants.