Discounted e-bike incentive available to Salt Lake County residents

Nam Y. Huh/AP
An e-bike is seen at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 18:34:31-04

The Utah Clean Air Partnership and Magnum Bikes are partnering up to provide an e-bike incentive program for Salt Lake County residents.

The program will offer between $600 to $1,400 off the purchase of select Magnum bikes, depending on the bike type and the buyer's income. Magnum's e-bike prices start at $1,599, according to the company's website.

Salt Lake County residents must submit an application online HERE to receive a voucher code.

The vouchers are made available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 1,000 eligible applicants.

