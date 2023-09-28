Dispatcher helps mom save son's life after cardiac arrest, makes full recovery

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County dispatch operators helped a mother save her son's life when he went into cardiac arrest, with him making a full recovery and reuniting with the responders.

Officers say on September 22, crews to sent to respond to a young man in full cardiac arrest. While on their way, dispatch operators were on the line with the individual's mother to give instructions on how to properly use cardiopulmonary resuscitation to keep him stable until crews could arrive.

When crews did arrive, the patient was transported to Primary Children's Hospital and has since made a full recovery with no neurological deficit.

"It’s nice to see the results of all our training, preplanning, and medical control," said Park City Fire Chief Max Dosher in a Facebook post by the Park City Fire District. "We have extensively worked with all our partners to ensure rapid transport and continuation of care all the way to the hospital.”