Display erected in Salt Lake City park to remember those killed in Gaza

SALT LAKE CITY — As war continues to rage in Gaza following last year's unprovoked attack that killed hundreds in Israel, demonstrators across the United States continue to gather to protest the ongoing conflict.

Close to home in Salt Lake City, volunteers in Washington Square are using displays to raise awareness about what is happening in Gaza.

"A place where people can come and mourn, a place where people can come and remember and learn about the Palestinians that have been killed," said Aziz Abuzayed, co-founder of Palestinians Solidarity Forum.

Early Thursday, people came out to help set up an installation representing the reported 30,000 Palestinians who have lost their lives in the conflict that came after the terrorist group Hamas launched its surprise attack against Israel.

"I hope that it reminds people of the humanity of Palestinians and of their lives as just another person that you might see on the street," said volunteer Giselle Elayne.

The display features flags lining the pavement and faces of lives lost displayed down the middle.

"People can often overlook what's happening overseas because it's so far away, and not relate to it as Palestinians here living in Salt Lake, living in Utah, are suffering the loss of loved ones, the loss of friends and family," added Abuzayed.

Rabbi Sam Spector of Congregation Kol Ami hopes support continues for the Jewish community as well, with an emphasis on bringing home all the hostages who are currently being held against their will in Gaza.

"I hope the organizers can stay focused on the message of thinking of people in Gaza, and not dip into the realm of antisemitism, which we've seen with threats that we've gotten into our synagogue," said the rabbi. "Let them have their freedom of speech, and hopefully they will not use it to promote any hatred."

The installation will be on display till May 12, with an official unveiling Sunday.