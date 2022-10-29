Dispose of unused Rx on Saturday, Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SALT LAKE CITYP — Unused prescription drugs can be deadly if they fall into the wrong hands, so the Salt Lake Police Department is participating in the national Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the event will provide anonymous drop-off locations at 4,000 locations nationwide.

Saturday's event will take place locally at the Salt Lake City Police Department's Pioneer Precinct at 1040 West 700 from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.

According to a national report, a majority of the people who abused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 100,000 people died from drug poisoning in 2021.

Prescription drugs can be safely disposed of throughout the year at locations across the country; go here to find locations in Utah.

For more information on the DEA’s Take Back Day click here.