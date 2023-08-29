District places Weber High School principal on leave

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — With less than a week into the new school year, the Weber School District confirmed that the principal of Weber High School was placed on leave.

Parents became aware of the administration shift on Sunday when an email was sent out saying that Principal Chris Earnest was on paid leave.

"Given the circumstances and after an initial review of the situation, the decision was made to place Principal Chris Earnest on paid administrative leave," the email reads in part. "This decision is in accordance with our district policies and procedures and is intended to ensure a thorough and unbiased examination of recent events at the school."

Not many other details into what exactly happened that resulted in the decision were made available by district officials.

District leaders said they are looking into "complaints" involving the principal.

"Officials at Weber School district are currently looking into complaints related to the performance of Chris Earnest in her duties as principal of Weber High School," a statement reads. "As standard procedure, Ms. Earnest has been placed on paid administrative leave during this process. Since this is an active investigation and no determination has been made, the district is not releasing additional information at this time.”

While Earnest is on leave, Ryan Kachold, the assistant principal, will step in to assume responsibilities.

"Mr. Kachold is well-acquainted with the school's operations and has the full support of the school district's administration," an email to parents continued.

The district said more details would be disclosed "as appropriate" as the investigation continues.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.