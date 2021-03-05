Division of Wildlife Resources launches anti-poaching app

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is making it easier for people to report instances of poaching in the state.

The "UTDWR" app has already helped the wildlife officers investigate the poaching of two buck deer in Millard County.

"We got word out through our social media channels and a news release. It didn't take long before two solid tips came in via the new app. Those tips have been very helpful in moving the case forward," said Utah DWR Captain Wyatt Bubak in a news release.

The app will remove a tipster's identifying information, including the IP address, so tips can be submitted with complete anonymity. But DWR still encourages people who submit tips to include a name and phone number in case additional information is needed.

"If you choose to share your contact information, officers routinely work with members of the public to keep reported and personal information confidential," the news release states.

Utah's Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline, at 800-662-3337, remains the fastest way to report poaching incidents, but some people may prefer the app's ease of use.

Download the UTDWR app using the following links: