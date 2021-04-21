Dixie State committee identifies six name themes to study

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Based on a survey answered by nearly 14,500 people, a Dixie State University committee has identified six themes it will further study when considering a new name for the school.

The university's Name Recommendation Committee will move forward with the following themes that those surveyed say they want considered in the name:

ACADEMIC MISSION

DESERET

DIXIE

GEOLOGICAL

ST. GEORGE

UTAH

The themes will be used as discussion points for at least 50 focus groups involving more than 500 members of the community, but school officials say they do not represent the final name recommendations.

Name options will be considered within each theme, with trademark and website availability among the issues that will be discussed as being a strength or weakness.

The survey, which was completed by 14,449 people, was created to help the committee narrow down the scope of name ideas.

“We are grateful for the community’s overwhelming response to the survey that demonstrates, once again, their deep commitment to and love for our institution,” Julie Beck, a DSU Board of Trustee member.

The Utah State Legislature gave final approval in March to a bill that began the process to change the name of Dixie State University. The bill allowed for public input to be considered for the new name.