Dixie State name change may not have enough votes to happen

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate president says the proposed name change of Dixie State University may no longer happen.

WATCH: Both sides of Dixie State debate offer last-ditch support

Senate President Stuart Adams (R) said Wednesday that he was unsure if there were enough votes in his chamber to pass the bill that would change the name of the school to Utah Tech University.

"We are looking at that bill. I don’t know that we have a clear indication either way. We are going to count the votes when they come in," said Adams. "We don’t know if we have the votes. We will see when it comes.”

A vote on the bill was scheduled to take place first thing Wednesday during the current legislative special session, but it never occurred and it's not known when a vote will take place.

State Sen. Evan Vickers from St. George, where the school is located, told FOX 13 that when a vote does happen, he will vote no.

WATCH: All-Star pitcher, CEOs disagree over Dixie State name change

The Utah Board of Higher Education voted unanimously last month to approve and recommend changing the name.

Critics of the Dixie State name say it's often connected it to the Confederacy, which hurts the image of the school; while those who oppose the change say the name has nothing to do with the Antebellum South.