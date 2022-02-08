Dixie State offers wellness programs for community mentors

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State University has launched a program designed to help Southern Utah live healthy lifestyles while engaging community members to serve as student mentors.

Its Trailblazer Center for Lifelong Health & Wellness is designed for people of all ages and abilities; participants will provide students with advice and feedback about how they run the program to help them in their studies and eventually their careers.

“We want community mentors to play an active and vital role in the training and success of our students,” said Center Director Lori Newell.

Exercise science students will lead classes in yoga, fitness, dance and other forms of exercise, and computer science students will help expand virtual reality exercise programs by developing apps, games and software appropriate for different age groups.

Music and art students will teach classes for mentors with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, and humanities and psychology students will assist with intake forms and connect mentors with helpful resources.

Programs are offered through a collaboration with Intermountain Healthcare LiVe Well Center, Dixie State’s Institute for Continued Learning, Community Education and Campus Recreation and other community partners.

Go here to learn more about the Center and how to become involved as a mentor, or contact Lori Newell at 435-0879-4886 or lori.newell@dixie.edu.

