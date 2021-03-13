Menu

Dixie State students clean up around St. George in lieu of traveling for spring break

Holly Hurtado, St. George News
A group of Dixie State University students participating in Alternative Breaks over spring break, March 2021
Posted at 11:11 PM, Mar 12, 2021
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Spring break: every college student’s favorite time of year, typically celebrated by going on an elaborate vacation to the tropics, or at least spending time in the sun.

Last year, college students celebrated spring break by locking themselves indoors and sanitizing everything. This year, Dixie State University’s Alternative Breaks program offered students the chance to give back to the St. George community in a safe, fun way in lieu of taking a trip. Alternative Breaks, a program that functions under the Student Association’s service branch, provides service opportunities over school breaks for students who might not have other plans and want to travel and give back to local and global communities.

Alternative Breaks usually travels overseas during spring break, but over the past two years, that has not been possible. Holly Hurtado, Alternative Breaks coordinator, told St. George News that instead of traveling, she chose to make a week of service and found places around town that needed help with different service projects.

