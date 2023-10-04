Does snow and rain impact how long Utah's fall colors stick around?

SALT LAKE CITY — With a surprising amount of snow and rain in Utah already this October, you may be wondering if Utah's stunning fall colors will be sticking around much longer.

While it's hard to predict, you'll want to get out and enjoy the colors sooner rather than later.

Rachel Broadbent, a senior horticulture lecturer at Utah State University, explained that temperature is a bigger factor for fall colors but precipitation can have a little impact.

"Although the snow does contribute to the cooler nights, it really is more temperature...that causes good fall color," she explained. "The only problem is that if we have that early snow, sometimes the extra weight when the trees haven't lost their leaves for the season yet, it can cause some damage just because the trees aren't prepared for that extra weight."

The good news is Utah's mountain trees are resilient and used to the extra weight so they likely won't deal with any long-term damage.

So how much longer do we have to enjoy the brilliant shades of red, orange and gold in Utah? Broadbent says there's not an exact timeline, but she's already noticed a change in the season as she drives through Parleys Canyon on a regular basis.

"Just today, I noticed a change that mid-canyon, the colors are really vibrant and beautiful and as I get to the top of the canyon, they're starting to get washed out," she explained.

So if that's any indicator, we might be going through having a quick changeover for the season colors."

For those wanting to experience fall colors in Utah with some leaf peeping or hiking, the time to get out is NOW.

"So if you want to see fall colors, I would say sooner than later," Broadbent said. "I don't count on a long season."

Before we bid the beautifully bold leaves goodbye, ushering in colder months, make sure to get out and enjoy some spectacular views across Utah.